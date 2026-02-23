'Leave Iran by all available means': India's fresh advisory amid 'fears of war' in Middle East

India asked all its citizens currently in Iran to leave to country by any available means of transport in a fresh advisory issued on Monday, February 23. The US and Iran recently resumed Oman-mediated talks on a potential deal, but Washington has simultaneously increased its military presence in the region, dispatching two aircraft carriers, jets and weaponry to back its warnings. (File Photo/AFP)

The advisory comes amid looming fear of war in the Middle East as tensions between Tehran and Washington grow.

According to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the fresh advisory was issued “in view of the evolving situation in Iran” and is in continuation to the similar advisory issued earlier this year on January 5, 2026.

India has asked all Indian nations currently in Iran, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

“The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOS should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” the advisory said.

Indian Embassy issues emergency contact helplines The Indian Embassy in Tehran requested all Indian nationals in Iran to keep their immigration and travel documents such as IDs and passports readily available and contact the embassy in case of any assistance.

It also issued emergency helpline numbers for those who might need it -

+989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359.

All Indian nationals in Iran were also requested to register with the Embassy through the link — https://www.meaers.com/request/home — and further said that “in case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.”