'Leave Iran by all available means': India's fresh advisory amid 'fears of war' in Middle East
The advisory comes amid looming fear of war in the Middle East as tensions between Tehran and Washington grow
India asked all its citizens currently in Iran to leave to country by any available means of transport in a fresh advisory issued on Monday, February 23.
The advisory comes amid looming fear of war in the Middle East as tensions between Tehran and Washington grow.
According to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, the fresh advisory was issued “in view of the evolving situation in Iran” and is in continuation to the similar advisory issued earlier this year on January 5, 2026.
India has asked all Indian nations currently in Iran, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights.
“The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOS should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” the advisory said.
Indian Embassy issues emergency contact helplines
The Indian Embassy in Tehran requested all Indian nationals in Iran to keep their immigration and travel documents such as IDs and passports readily available and contact the embassy in case of any assistance.
It also issued emergency helpline numbers for those who might need it -
+989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359.
All Indian nationals in Iran were also requested to register with the Embassy through the link — https://www.meaers.com/request/home — and further said that “in case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More