Iran war to be over? Trump says Epic Fury will end if Tehran agrees to US demands

Amid heightening hopes of an end to the Iran war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington's Operation Epic Fury will end if Tehran agrees to his demands, saying that it could be a "big assumption".

Donald Trump said presuming Iran would agree to give what has been agreed to is perhaps a "big assumption". (Reuters)

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said that with the end of the US's operation, the naval blockade on Iran will also allow the Strait of Hormuz -- a crucial oil chokepoint -- to be "open to all". Follow US-Iran war live updates

However, he warned that if Iran doesn't agree to the US's demands, then the bombing will begin again, and this time, "at a much higher level and intensity" than before.

His post read: “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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US President Donald Trump's latest post on Truth Social. (Screenshot/Truth Social)

{{^usCountry}} A day ago, Trump said that 'Project Freedom' -- a move he said is aimed at the free movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait -- will be paused for a short period of time to see whether an agreement with Iran can be finalised and signed. US-Iran close to agree to one-page memo: Report {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, Trump said that 'Project Freedom' -- a move he said is aimed at the free movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait -- will be paused for a short period of time to see whether an agreement with Iran can be finalised and signed. US-Iran close to agree to one-page memo: Report {{/usCountry}}

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The White House is reportedly getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memo to end the ongoing war in the Middle East and lay down a framework for more detailed negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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