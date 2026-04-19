‘Violating vessel will be targeted’, Iran warns, says approaching Hormuz will be seen as ‘cooperation with enemy’

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy have reportedly issued a warning to vessels following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tankers have been asked not to approach the chokepoint and have also been warned that doing so would be considered cooperation with the “enemy”, multiple news reports have said, citing Iranian state media.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman.(REUTERS)

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According to an alert by news agency Reuters, the IRGC Navy has also directed vessels and their owners to only follow news updates issued by it and has said that US President Donald Trump's claims on the key waterway “have no validity”. Follow live updates on US-Iran war here.

‘Cooperation with enemy’: Iran's warning to vessels

"Any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," news agency AFP quoted a statement published on the Guards' official Sepah News website.

The Iranian Navy has reportedly also ordered vessels to remain at the anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's fresh warning has further dampened hopes of a possible end to the West Asia conflict amid a shaky ceasefire that is due to end on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's fresh warning has further dampened hopes of a possible end to the West Asia conflict amid a shaky ceasefire that is due to end on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz closure was announced by Iran on Saturday, just one day after it announced its reopening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz closure was announced by Iran on Saturday, just one day after it announced its reopening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the closure announcement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the closure announcement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran's warning to vessels comes hours after two Indian-flagged tankers were fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz. Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, involved in the incident, were reportedly carrying a few million barrels of Iraqi oil. US vs Iran on Hormuz control {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's warning to vessels comes hours after two Indian-flagged tankers were fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz. Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, involved in the incident, were reportedly carrying a few million barrels of Iraqi oil. US vs Iran on Hormuz control {{/usCountry}}

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Both the US and Iran remain defiant on their control of the Strait of Hormuz. While Trump recently said that the US blockade of Iran's ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal, the IRGC Navy in its recent message also reportedly said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US naval blockade of Iranian ports is in place.

Meanwhile, an Iranian Naval commander reportedly warned the US Navy of a “hard blow” if Iranian vessels are attacked. The commander also issued warnings to vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

The Strait of Hormuz has been in focus ever since the Iran-US war broke out in February. The key waterway, responsible for the passage of 20% of the world's oil, has been witnessing attacks for weeks now and remains critical to the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

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Iran considers the US blockade a violation of the ceasefire between the two countries.

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