Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although it remains unclear when she can leave the country.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able to remove her ankle bracelet for the first time since she was released from prison on furlough last March because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the lawyer said. She has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since.
“The situation of her leaving the country is not clear yet,” lawyer Hodjat Kermani told The Associated Press.
Last fall, Iranian state TV abruptly announced a new indictment against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but the trial was indefinitely adjourned. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be summoned to court on March 13 over these new charges, which include “spreading propaganda against the system.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny. She was taken into custody at the airport with her toddler daughter after visiting family on holiday in the capital of Tehran. At the time, she was working for Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.
In what the UN has criticized as an “emerging pattern,” Iran has frequently arrested dual citizens in recent years, often using their cases as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies.
The twists and turns of Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention have played out against a decades-old debt dispute between Britain and Iran. The countries have been negotiating the release of some 400 million pounds ($530 million) held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.
The shah abandoned the throne in 1979 and the Islamic Revolution installed the clerically overseen system that endures today.
Authorities in London and Tehran deny that Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case is linked to the repayment deal. But a prisoner exchange that freed four American citizens in 2016 saw the US pay a similar sum to Iran the same day of their release.
Richard Ratcliffe, who for years has campaigned vocally for his wife’s release, has said that Iran was holding Zaghari-Ratcliffe in retaliation for the tank sale dispute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US flies two B-52 bombers over Iran as Washington-Tehran tensions rise
- The US military's Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China should create 'enabling conditions' to resolve issues: Wang Yi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Willing to engage with all parties in Myanmar, says China’s foreign minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody
- The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian PM Mario Draghi prepares a video message as new Covid-19 cases spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after foiling drone attacks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran releases British-Iranian charity worker accused of spying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution after woman's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order
- Democrats say the bill will help stifle voter suppression attempts, while Republicans have cast the bill as unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late US civil rights giants
- John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where IS ruled, Pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
- Pope Francis came to Iraq to encourage them to stay and help rebuild the country and restore what he called its “intricately designed carpet” of faith and ethnic groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil price to dictate market trend this week, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north, urges minority to stay despite instability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox