Iranian missile strikes Israeli town housing nuclear facility

Israel's military said an Iranian missile on Saturday struck the southern town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, with medics reporting around 30 people wounded. An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel March 21 (Reuters)

AFPTV footage from the scene showed a large crater gouged into the ground next to piles of rubble and twisted metal.

Surrounding buildings had their windows blown out and facades heavily damaged as emergency workers combed through the site.

Iranian state TV said a missile attack on the town in the Negev desert was a "response" to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

The Israeli army said there was a "direct missile hit on a building" in Dimona and it was reviewing how the impact happened despite air defence interceptors being fired.

Magen David Adom first responders said their teams treated 33 people injured at a number of sites, including a 10-year-old boy with shrapnel wounds who was in serious condition but "fully conscious".

It said a woman of around 30 was in moderate condition, while 31 others were lightly injured by shrapnel or hurt on their way to shelters. Fourteen people were also treated for shock.