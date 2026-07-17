Iran's Chabahar port damaged in US strikes, Hegseth shares collapsing tower's image

A surveillance tower at Iran's Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman has reportedly collapsed in fresh US strikes as the West Asia war rages again. The Chabahar port is a key trade route for Afghanistan, which Iran had been running with India's support.

Collapsing Chabahar surveillance tower image ( @PeteHegseth)

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Visuals showing damage to the Chabahar tower were shared on social media and later, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth also shared the image which shows a tower-like structure collapsing as clouds of dust and smoke rise around it.

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{{^usCountry}} The US has repeatedly targeted the Chabahar port in its strikes against Iran. While the Iranian media confirmed a third round of strikes on the facility, it did not immediately acknowledge the tower's collapse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US has repeatedly targeted the Chabahar port in its strikes against Iran. While the Iranian media confirmed a third round of strikes on the facility, it did not immediately acknowledge the tower's collapse. {{/usCountry}}

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Eight people have been killed in overnight US strikes on Iran, state media reported, adding that 20 others were wounded.

The US on Friday said its forces launched strikes against Iran for a sixth night in a row. The strikes began at 6 pm GMT and were carried out to “further degrade Iranian military capabilities”, US Central Command said in a post on X.

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"Some infrastructure in several provinces of the country came under US military attack," the IRNA news agency said. Six bridges in the southern province of Hormozgan were reportedly targeted as well.

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The death toll in Iran since fresh skirmishes began on June 22 has now risen to 38, while 400 have been injured, Iran's health ministry said, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had “targeted and destroyed” two radar sites belonging to the United States in Oman, one used for maritime surveillance and one for air surveillance.

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As the strikes in the region continue, Jordan's military said it had shot down three Iranian missiles. No casualties were reported. Iran also said it had targeted US military infrastructure in Kuwait, while Bahrain and Qatar also reported attacks early Friday.

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Bushehr city that houses Iran's only civilian nuclear plant also came under attack as Iranian state TV reported two explosions there.

Iranian state media also reported US strikes on an airport, a railway station in the port city of Bandar Abbas and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

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With inputs from agencies