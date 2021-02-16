Home / World News / Iran's 'meddling' must be tackled before Iraq elections, US tells UN
world news

Iran's 'meddling' must be tackled before Iraq elections, US tells UN

"We must address Iran-backed militias and Iran's destabilizing activities in Iraq, as well as the remaining ISIS elements," acting US ambassador to the UN Richard Mills told the 15-member Security Council.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Iran's destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Iraq that one of the highest barriers to creating a conducive environment for credible, peaceful and inclusive elections "is the presence of armed militias, violent extremists and spoilers."

"A conducive environment means that we must address Iran-backed militias and Iran's destabilizing activities in Iraq, as well as the remaining ISIS (Islamic State) elements," Mills told the 15-member council.

"These groups undermine the public's trust in the government, and in the October 2021 elections. They're killing Iraqi citizens and depriving Iraq of much-needed economic relief and foreign investment. No one is immune," he said.

A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member. The attack was claimed by a group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran.

The United States has about 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq.

"Such reckless attempts to inflame tensions pose grave threats to Iraq's stability. Close collaboration between Baghdad and Erbil, to bring the culprits to justice, is now of the greatest importance," U.N. Iraq special envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the Security Council on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration pledged to be a steady, reliable partner for Iraq, Mills said.

"Among its top priorities, the United States will seek to help Iraq assert its sovereignty in the face of enemies at home and abroad, by preventing an ISIS resurgence and working toward Iraq's stability," he said.

"For the United States this means supporting Iraq's efforts to hold credible inclusive and peaceful elections," Mills said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Dan Grebler)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
world news

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
world news

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:07 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP