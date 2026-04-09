Iran’s original peace proposal was ‘literally thrown in garbage' by Trump: White House

The White House on Wednesday said Iran’s original 10-point ceasefire proposal was outright rejected, even as Washington signalled cautious openness to a revised framework for talks amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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Speaking to reporters, press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that the proposal currently under discussion differs significantly from what Tehran had first put forward. Track US-Iran war live updates.

She said, "We have received a proposal from the Iranians that has been determined to be a workable basis on which to negotiate." But she was unequivocal about the earlier plan, adding “The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded.”

Trump's spokersperson said, “It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”

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{{^usCountry}} Underscoring Washington’s position, Leavitt said, “The idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underscoring Washington’s position, Leavitt said, “The idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “President Trump and the team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal,” she added. Fragile ceasefire, terms unclear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “President Trump and the team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal,” she added. Fragile ceasefire, terms unclear {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After more than 38 days of fighting, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Leavitt confirmed that the first round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Pakistan's Islamabad on Saturday. The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After more than 38 days of fighting, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Leavitt confirmed that the first round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Pakistan's Islamabad on Saturday. The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the agreement, both Washington and Tehran have claimed victory, even as key details remain unresolved. The fate of Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes, central to the conflict, is still unclear.

There are also differences over maritime rules in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has indicated it may formalise tolls on ships passing through the vital oil route, while the US has opposed any such move, reported the Associated Press.

Adding to the uncertainty, only 11 vessels passed through the strait on Wednesday, roughly in line with traffic levels seen in recent days, according to maritime intelligence firm Windward cited by AP.

Iran, it said, has been charging ships a toll of up to $1 per barrel for oil being transported out, while the largest supertankers are capable of carrying as much as 3 million barrels of crude, the report added.

Violence in Lebanon threatens truce

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The situation on the ground remains volatile. Israel has intensified its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Strikes in Beirut hit both commercial and residential areas, with at least 182 people reported killed on Wednesday, the deadliest day in the ongoing conflict there.

The escalation has raised fresh concerns about the scope of the ceasefire. While Iranian officials, including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, insisted that Lebanon was part of the agreement, both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump maintained that the truce does not extend to Lebanese territory.

US' red lines unchanged

At the core of the disagreement remains Iran’s nuclear programme. The earlier proposal reportedly sought US recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium, alongside sanctions relief and a permanent halt to attacks.

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However, Leavitt reiterated that “The president’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed.”

Domestic uranium enrichment has long been a sticking point between Tehran and Washington, with the Trump administration pushing for a complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

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