Iran's rumoured ‘kill list’ topped by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel defence minister

A poster being widely circulated on X claims that Iran has an ‘execution list’ with several ‘Israeli terrorists’ that the country plans to eliminate amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The list of people that Iran plans to target, according to the X post, is topped by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The list, which is being circulated on social media by several Iranian X handles, has not been acknowledged by the government but the whispers from within Iranian military intelligence suggest that Netanyahu is the top target, reported NDTV.

Other leaders from Israel who have been named in the list are Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi and his deputy, Amir Baram, and the heads of the Northern, Southern, and Central Command - Major Generals Ori Gordin, Yehuda Fox, and Eliezer Toledani - and military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva.

The list also mirrors a poster shared by the Israeli military last month after it had eliminated top commanders of the Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force. The poster had the names of 11 Hezbollah commanders who were killed in a strike against the military group in Lebanon, reported The Times of Israel.

This list started circulating on social media shortly after a top Israeli minister said that the country should target Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei next, after the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“We should expect to strike government centres and possibly eliminate figures like Khamenei,” a senior Israeli officer told The Jerusalem Post, hinting at the next course of action in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Iran launched a massive missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of Nasrallah, launching nearly 200 ballistic missiles at the country targeting its military establishments. Israel reported no casualties from the attack, while some of its facilities suffered some structural damage.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called Iran's massive missile attack on Israel "a big mistake" and vowed to make Tehran "pay for it". "Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," said Netanyahu hours after the attack, and warned: "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."