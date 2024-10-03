Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: 6 killed in fresh Israeli strike on Lebanon's Beirut
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Israeli forces on Thursday attacked central Beirut, leaving at least six persons dead and seven injured. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said about 1.2 million Lebanese had been displaced by Israeli attacks. Israel's strike came right after they suffered eight combat losses as they tried to mount a ground incursion into Lebanon against the Hezbollah. The Hezbollah confirmed that it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with rockets near the border town of Maroun El Ras....Read More
In a condolence video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at the height of a difficult war against Iran's Axis of Evil, which wants to destroy us. This will not happen because we will stand together and with God's help, we will win together.”
Over the past 24 hours, Lebanon has suffered at least 46 deaths due to air raids. The aggressive retaliation from Israel is in response to Iran launching 200 missiles at them on Tuesday, though most of them were intercepted.
Israel and its key ally US have vowed to take action against Iran,though President Joe Biden has requested the former to deal with the situation with “proportional” force.
Several countries such as Spain, Germany, South Korea and more have asked their citizens to evacuate Lebanon and Israel due to the deadly battle that has taken over the Middle East.
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: American dies in Lebanon strike
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: amel Ahmad Jawad, an American from Michigan, was killed in Lebanon in an Israeli airstrike, according to the man's daughter, friend and the U.S. congresswoman representing his constituency.
Democratic U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib's office said on Wednesday it was in touch with Kamel Ahmad Jawad's family.
His daughter, Nadine Jawad, said in a statement that her father was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon on Tuesday "while trying to save innocent lives." She added that in his final days, her father chose to stay near a hospital to help the elderly and the disabled.
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Biden re-affirms commitment to Israel
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: US President Joe Biden said that he discussed Iran's attack on Israel with the G7 leaders and re-affirmed the country's commitment to Israel's security.
In a post on X, Biden said, "This morning, I joined a call with G7 leaders to discuss Iran's unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate a response to this attack, including new sanctions. I reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security."
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Hundreds of Australian citizens leave Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Thursday, urged the thousands of Australians that remain in Lebanon to leave the country while they still can.
Australia has secured 580 seats on flights departing on Thursday and Saturday for citizens, permanent residents and their families who want to leave Lebanon.
Around 1,700 Australians and their families have registered their desire to leave Lebanon with the government, said Wong
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Israel issues fresh evacuation orders for southern Beirut
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Israel has issued a fresh strike warning to civilians in southern Beirut, where it believes that Hezbollah operatives reside.
"You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, which the army will act against in the near future," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on social media site X, naming the Haret Hreik, Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath Gharb areas as sites that would be raided.
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: At least six killed in attack on Beirut on Thursday
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: At least six people were killed and seven more injured due to a precise strike in Beirut launched by Israeli forces.
Israel bombed Beirut on Wednesday as well but suffered major losses in combat with Hezbollah. Eight of their soldiers were also lost in the battle that has consumed the Middle East.