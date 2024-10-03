Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: 6 killed in fresh Israeli strike on Lebanon's Beirut

Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: Israeli forces on Thursday attacked central Beirut, leaving at least six persons dead and seven injured. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said about 1.2 million Lebanese had been displaced by Israeli attacks. Israel's strike came right after they suffered eight combat losses as they tried to mount a ground incursion into Lebanon against the Hezbollah. The Hezbollah confirmed that it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with rockets near the border town of Maroun El Ras....Read More

In a condolence video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at the height of a difficult war against Iran's Axis of Evil, which wants to destroy us. This will not happen because we will stand together and with God's help, we will win together.”

Over the past 24 hours, Lebanon has suffered at least 46 deaths due to air raids. The aggressive retaliation from Israel is in response to Iran launching 200 missiles at them on Tuesday, though most of them were intercepted.

Israel and its key ally US have vowed to take action against Iran,though President Joe Biden has requested the former to deal with the situation with “proportional” force.

Several countries such as Spain, Germany, South Korea and more have asked their citizens to evacuate Lebanon and Israel due to the deadly battle that has taken over the Middle East.