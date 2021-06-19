Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran's sole moderate presidential candidate congratulates Raisi for win: Report
world news

Iran's sole moderate presidential candidate congratulates Raisi for win: Report

Iranian Presidential election: Ebrahim Raisi is expected to emerge victorious.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi (VIA REUTERS)

Iran's moderate presidential candidate congratulated his hardline rival hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi for winning the election, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, as the interior ministry said counting of the votes continued.

Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest that has been expected to hand the presidency to Raisi, a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, including overseeing the executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

Also Read: Iran votes for new president with an eye on nuclear deal, hardliner cleric tipped to win

"I hope your administration, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will make the Islamic Republic proud, improve livelihood and ensure the nation's well-being and welfare," said former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati in a letter, media said.

In a televised speech, outgoing President Hassan Rouhani congratulated "the people's elected (president)", without naming him.

"Because it has not been officially announced yet, I will delay the official congratulations. But it is clear who received the votes," Rouhani said.

The interior ministry is to announce the final results later on Saturday as the counting of the votes continued, state TV said.

Other candidates also congratulated Raisi, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2019 shortly after being appointed by Khamenei as the judiciary chief.

Hoping to boost their legitimacy, Iran's clerical rulers had urged Iranians to turn out and vote on Friday, but dissidents inside and abroad said popular anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms kept many Iranians at home.

Another deterrent for many pro-reform voters was a lack of choice, after a hardline election body barred heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates from standing. Opinion polls suggest turnout around 44%, lower than previous elections in the Islamic Republic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP