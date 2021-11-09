Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan to visit Kabul soon: Report

Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi will soon visit the Afghan capital Kabul for talks with the Taliban, local media reported on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of Iran's foreign ministry Saeed Khatibzade in a statement said that Qomi has been settled in the foreign ministry and will soon visit Kabul, The Khaama Press reported.

Speaking about the recognition of the Taliban, Khatebzade said that Iran is not in spot where they can speak about the recognition and the legitimacy of the Taliban.

According to the Khaama Press, Khateebzade said that the international community is asking for an all-inclusive and responsible government in Afghanistan and added that Iran will never leave behind the Afghan people as the latter want Iran not to.

Iran's special representative is visiting Kabul for talks with the Taliban after the country did not invite the Taliban to a foreign minister-level meeting in Tehran that was concentrated on Afghanistan.

Iran's biggest concern is about the ISIS-K targeting Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan but the Taliban have repeatedly assured regional countries including Iran not to worry as ISIS-K is a group with no physical existence and added that the terror group cannot pose threat, The Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. Meanwhile, after announcing the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition. Aside from China, Pakistan and a handful of other countries, the rest of the world is taking a wait and watch policy while keeping an eye on the conduct of the outfit.