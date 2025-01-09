Menu Explore
Iran's strong reaction to France bus campaign against supreme leader

AFP |
Jan 09, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Iran condemned a French bus poster depicting Ayatollah Khamenei, calling it insulting amid strained relations.

Iran strongly condemned on Thursday an "insulting" poster on a bus in a French city depicting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, state media reported, with relations strained between the two countries.

Iran angrily denounced on Thursday a "insulting" sign on a bus in a French city that featured supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei( REUTERS)
Iran angrily denounced on Thursday a "insulting" sign on a bus in a French city that featured supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei( REUTERS)

The city of Beziers in southern France had run a campaign on buses calling for selective sorting of waste using portraits of Iran's Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Don't forget to sort the trash," said the slogan on the bus poster, according to the official Facebook page of the French city, and images circulating online.

Also read: Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from detention in Iran after 3 weeks

The director general for Western Europe at Iran's foreign ministry, Majid Nili, "strongly condemned" the action of the French city which was "insulting to the sacred values and personalities of our country," according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The use of offensive content against officials of the Islamic republic of Iran is a flagrant violation of internationally accepted principles and rules based on respect for cultural values of other nations," said Nili.

He further called on the French government "to take the appropriate measures to prevent the repetition of such provocative actions."

France on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran until French nationals held there have been released. French authorities say three of their citizens are held in Iran and calls them "hostages".

On Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron said Iran was "the main strategic and security challenge for France, the Europeans, the entire region and beyond."

Also read: Iran executed over 900 people, including dozens of women, in 2024: UN

He added that Iran would be a key topic of discussion with US President-elect Donald Trump's administration, which will take office on January 20.

Iran called the remarks "baseless" and urged France "to reconsider its non-constructive approaches to peace and stability".

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
Follow Us On