Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran's supreme leader says Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's death won't stop ‘Axis of Resistance’'

Reuters |
Oct 19, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that Hamas will remain alive despite Yahya Sinwar's death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the "Axis of Resistance" and that Hamas would live on.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Hamas would live on.(AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Hamas would live on.(AFP)

"His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures," Khamenei said in a statement. “Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”

Also Read: Sinwar's Old Press Conference Mocking Israeli Threat To Kill Him Goes Viral | Hamas, Gaza, Iran, IDF

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

Also Read: Drone from Lebanon targets Netanyahu’s residence; Israeli PM safe, spokesperson confirms

"He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy. With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of October 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honor and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs," said Khamenei.

The "Axis of Resistance", built up with years of Iranian support, includes Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Shi'ite groups in Iraq and Syria. The groups describe themselves as the resistance to Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East.

"As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God's grace and help," Khamenei said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On