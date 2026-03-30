Iran’s Wealth Is Parked on London’s Billionaires’ Row

The Bishops Avenue, in North London, contains several sprawling mansion plots linked to Iranian money.

On a leafy residential stretch of North London dubbed Billionaires’ Row, Saudi royals and wealthy Russians have long come shopping for high-end real estate. The Iranians were a more surprising addition to the neighborhood. Several sprawling mansion plots along the thoroughfare more formally known as The Bishops Avenue make up a chunk of the extensive London property holdings funded by Iranian money that Western officials have linked to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian banker Ali Ansari acquired the Bishops Avenue plots and other nearby property in 2018 for around 90 million pounds, equivalent to around $120 million today, according to people familiar with the deal. The transaction took place offshore through an entity registered in the Isle of Man, the people said. Now frozen by British sanctions, the properties have fallen into disrepair, the overgrown lots a blight on an upscale street lined with manicured gardens and iron gates. Their desolation contrasts with hives of construction activity nearby, where cranes tower over designer redevelopments. But they are nonetheless an illustration of how Iran has been able to move money internationally for years despite Western sanctions aimed at choking off the regime’s ability to do so. The Middle East war has heightened scrutiny on the global financial networks alleged to fund the Iranian regime’s military, domestic oppression and foreign proxies. It is a web that Western officials say stretches from the United Arab Emirates to Toronto, Hong Kong and Singapore. London has emerged a key part of that nexus. The proliferation of offshore vehicles, combined with a laissez-faire attitude toward sources of foreign wealth, have made it an attractive place for well-to-do Iranians to park cash, real-estate experts and wealth managers say. “You name a jurisdiction where people have earned a lot of money through questionable means, it ends up in London property,” said Steve Goodrich, who leads research and investigations at Transparency International UK, focused on rooting out corruption.

Iranian banker Ali Ansari

London is hardly the lone destination for Iran’s dirty money. The U.S. Treasury’s financial-crimes enforcement arm said last year it identified some $9 billion in potentially illicit Iranian money passing through foreign accounts at U.S. banks in 2024 alone, much of it oil and gas proceeds routed through accounts and shell companies in Asia and the Middle East. The U.S. has highlighted Iranian cash flows it says support arms purchases and bolster the ruling regime. Officials also cite outflows of personal fortunes belonging to connected Iranians, described as the spoils of classic kleptocracy. Cryptocurrency analysts say they have tracked billions in Iran-linked outflows in recent years. In February, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers the U.S. had seen Iranian leaders “wiring money out of the country like crazy.” London has stables of lawyers and accountants experienced at disguising sources of wealth and who help clients obtain visas that grease the wheels of business. British anticrime officials and the financial-sector watchdogs estimated in 2024 that more than £100 billion in illicit money is laundered inside or through the U.K. every year. Government officials pledged to boost barriers to dirty money following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Ansari’s real-estate portfolio in the British capital includes a North London mansion that U.K. property records show cost him £33.7 million in December 2014. His name is also attached to two luxury apartments in London’s high-end Kensington neighborhood, purchased in 2014 and 2016 for a combined £36 million. The apartments are just steps from the Israeli Embassy and the nearby royal residence at Kensington Palace. The proximity has prompted a spate of British media reports about security in the area and the potential for Iran to have monitored consular activities from close range. Ansari’s close working relationship with senior regime officials “is a well-known secret in Iran,” said Farzin Nadimi, senior fellow with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who has studied Iran’s military and international flows of regime money. The layers of shell companies and use of foreign conduits into luxury real estate help leaders of the Islamic Republic maintain an image back home of embracing modesty and rejecting lavish lifestyles, researchers say.

A building housing apartments tied to Ansari in London’s high-end Kensington neighborhood.