Iraq devalues currency by record against dollar as economy wilts

Iraq devalues currency by record against dollar as economy wilts

The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:33 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May, has warned that the government will struggle to pay civil servants without raising more debt.
Iraq devalued its currency by about 20% against the dollar, the biggest cut on record, as the cash-strapped government faces an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and crude-production cuts.

The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement. That’s from about 1,190 previously. Dollars will be resold to local banks at 1,460 dinar apiece.

The embattled nation’s central bank is taking the steps to avoid depleting its foreign-currency reserves, with the government last month seeking upfront payments in exchange for a long-term crude-supply contract.

'No justification for seizures,' says Omar Abdullah on ED action
BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal to lead farmers' march, quits 3 Parliament panels
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog's VK Paul
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
Parliament and the virtues of listening
Court seeks Rajasthan govt's reply on work in jails given on caste lines
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
