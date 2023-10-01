Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Iraq wedding fire that killed over 100 caused by 'gross negligence': Govt investigation

Iraq wedding fire that killed over 100 caused by ‘gross negligence’: Govt investigation

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 01, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited victims of the blaze at two local hospitals on Thursday and pledged to hold those responsible to account.

A fire that swept through a crowded wedding hall in a northern Iraqi town killing more than 100 people was blamed on "gross negligence" and lack of safety measures, the results of a government investigation into the disaster said.

Iraqis attend a candle vigil for the victims of the wedding hall fire, at the church of Mart Shmoni, in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on September 30, 2023. (AFP)

The investigation results, announced at a news conference on Sunday by interior minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, said the owner of the hall and three other staff members had allowed 900 people into the venue when it was designed for a maximum of 400.

“The fire was accidental and unintentional and occurred due to gross negligence,” the investigation findings said.

“Using flammable decoration helped the fire to spread quickly and transformed the hall to a fireball,” Shammari said.

The blaze trapped people inside the wedding hall and rescue teams struggled to reach them because exit doors were few and small, Shammari said.

At least 150 people were injured in the fire, which was in the Christian town of Hamdaniya - also known as Qaraqosh.

The interior minister put the death toll at 107 and said the investigation panel had proposed that the government should provide financial support to families of the dead and injured.

The investigation also made recommendations that legal action should be taken against local officials.

