Ireland reports first death from coronavirus, says Health ministry

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:22 IST

Ireland’s Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The patient was one of the 34 confirmed cases in Ireland as of Tuesday. The health department will provide its daily update of the number of cases at 1800 GMT.

The Irish Times newspaper reported that the elderly woman who died initially presented at a hospital in the east of the country with respiratory symptoms and was diagnosed with the disease when staff performed a test.

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed,” Ireland’s chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, said in a statement.

Two more cases were identified on Wednesday in Northern Ireland, the British region which shares an open border with the Irish republic, bringing the total there to 18, Northern Ireland’s health department said.

The head of Ireland’s Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, also said on Wednesday that the country was entering a new phase in the spread of coronavirus and that he fully supported some hospitals that had decided to restrict visitors.