Is All That Videogaming Really Harming Your Kid?

It’s Ok to Be Bored

The real tragedy of young people spending hours upon hours on superficial quests in videogames is that they’re missing out on far more rewarding adventures in real life. That, however, would require something Generation Z abhors: boredom.

Boredom is healthy. It helps us clear space for reflection and for discovering our goals. It forces us to step outside our comfort zones in a search for meaning and engagement. Real life is filled with uncertainty. And that frightens Gen Z. This is a reason young people are attracted to videogames—the predictable safety of digital fantasy.

As life’s adventure is put on hold, their real-world missions begin to fade. The true quests of life—marriage, child-rearing, friendship, education, career, faith and community—are replaced by a screen. Marriage rates among 25-year-olds have fallen near record lows, and 46% of parents in a 2024 survey said their young adult children have come back home to live with them at some point.

For some, real ambition is devoured by virtual achievement. Relationships falter because videogames get in the way, and life dissolves into a virtual reality that numbs the pain meant to drive our growth.

—Paris Apodaca, University of Washington, political science

Gaming Helps Us

The benefits of gaming outweigh the negatives. They teach us useful skills. A study in 2007 found that surgeons who play videogames perform better than those who don’t. Other research shows that videogamers may have advantages in drone operation because of increased attention, better visuospatial abilities and quicker reaction times. For some, what starts as a hobby can evolve into a serious pursuit, with opportunities to join collegiate e-sports teams, play professionally, or even begin a career as a game developer.

That said, the constant lure of reward from games can make it difficult for young players to unplug. Without limits, excessive gaming can pose risks to mental and emotional health. And without parental oversight, multiplayer games can become vehicles for harassment and doxxing.

Parental guidance can remedy many of these problems. The challenge lies in helping young people develop balance, self-awareness, digital literacy and a strong sense of responsibility. With the right support and safeguards, players can enjoy the full potential of gaming—where fun doesn’t come at the cost of safety.

—Thanuki Goonesinghe, University of California, Los Angeles, law

Bad, but Not Violence-Inducing

Do videogames have negative effects on people, particularly boys? Yes. Do violent videogames make boys violent? No.

Videogames are likely a net negative for young people, largely because of the games’ addictive nature and how they change behavior patterns. Excessive gaming can disrupt sleep, eating habits and daily routines—similar to binge-watching movies on Netflix. But concerns about violent content in games are often overstated. A 2019 study from the Oxford Internet Institute found no relation between violent videogames and aggression in teenagers. The level of violence portrayed in a war game is no different from what we see in action films, yet we rarely hear of mass shooters or criminals having their behavior linked to characters like Rambo.

For many, videogames are more than entertainment. They’re a form of artistic expression. As a creative outlet, they offer opportunities for storytelling, design and innovation. And while the majority of players have the self-control to enjoy games without letting them interfere with their lives, there are some who struggle to set boundaries. For those people, the inability to unplug can lead to real consequences. But violence isn’t one of them.

—Cole Ferris, Quinnipiac University, history and law in society

Finding a Balance

My brother has spent more than 1,000 hours playing “Rust,” a multiplayer survival game. That’s 41 days sitting in front of a computer, perfecting his base with online friends so it wouldn’t get raided. He was addicted. I’d wake up and he’d already be playing. His life was “Rust.” Once, during dinner, he broke down in tears after finding out that people had raided and demolished his base.

A videogame shouldn’t have that much power over someone’s emotions. In moderation, videogames can help people connect worldwide. But without limits, their addictive nature may keep teens indoors, replacing in-person socialization with virtual interactions. Boundaries are essential for balance.

My brother has since recovered from his “Rust” addiction and now balances gaming healthily with his social life. I, too, spent far too much time playing videogames during the pandemic. I barely saw the sun. Unsurprisingly, I was miserable.

I still play “Minecraft” or “Fortnite” occasionally to unwind, but in moderation. That’s the key to enjoying videogames without letting them consume us. While the instant gratification they offer can become addictive, when enjoyed responsibly, they foster creativity, connection and fun that add to our lives.

—Kaila Casaw, University of Southern California, environmental studies

