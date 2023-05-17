Is chocolate milk moo-ving over US school cafeterias? USDA's bitter-sweet dilemma explained

The beloved presence of chocolate milk in school cafeterias may soon face a potential ban as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raises concerns about the added sugar content in flavored milk served to children. The USDA is currently considering new standards for school meals that could exclude flavored milk, including popular varieties like chocolate and strawberry, from elementary and middle schools.

This issue has sparked a heated debate among parents, child-nutrition specialists, school-meal officials, and other stakeholders, with proponents arguing that flavored milk contributes to childhood obesity, while opponents worry that its removal will result in reduced milk consumption among children. Let's dive deeper into this contentious topic and explore both sides of the argument.

The battle of perspectives

Supporters of restricting flavored milk emphasize the negative impact of added sugars on children's health, particularly in relation to rising childhood obesity rates.

A 2021 study revealed that flavored skim milk topped the list as the primary source of added sugars in both school breakfasts and lunches. Public-health and nutrition experts, such as Erica Lauren Kenney from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, advocate for limiting the consumption of flavored milk due to its high sugar content.

On the other hand, opponents, including the dairy industry and numerous school districts, express concerns about decreased milk consumption and its potential implications for calcium and nutrient intake. They argue that children should have the option to enjoy a product they like while benefiting from the nine essential nutrients found in milk.

USDA's dilemma

The USDA is tasked with setting standards for food and beverages served in schools that align with the country's dietary guidelines. While proposed guidelines for school meals have been introduced, the agency has yet to make a definitive recommendation on flavored milk.

Cindy Long, administrator of USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, acknowledges the challenge in determining the best approach for flavored milk, considering the need to promote milk consumption while reducing added-sugar intake. The agency is considering two options: excluding flavored milk from elementary and possibly middle schools or serving it at all grade levels but with a new limit on added sugars.

Dairy industry's efforts

The dairy industry is actively working to ensure that flavored milk remains a widely available option in schools. A group of 37 school milk processors, representing over 90% of the U.S. school milk volume, has committed to providing flavored milk options with no more than 10 grams of added sugars per 8-ounce portion, aligning with the proposed limits set by the USDA.

School officials involved in meal planning and preparation, such as Jessica Gould from Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, also advocate for maintaining chocolate milk to prevent a decline in milk consumption. They have observed a significant decrease in milk intake when chocolate milk was temporarily unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term impact and considerations

While some argue that children should have the freedom to choose sugary beverages like chocolate milk, others believe that exposing children to such flavors may contribute to unhealthy eating patterns and long-term health issues. Research suggests that children's taste preferences and food habits are developed at an early age and can persist into adulthood.

Proponents of removing chocolate milk point to studies showing that, over time, children may adapt to consuming plain milk and develop a preference for it. However, it's important to recognize that individual preferences and nuanced tastes play a role, and not all children may choose to drink milk, even when given the option of flavored milk.

Looking ahead

The USDA expects to make a decision on flavored milk by early next year, aiming to implement new rules for the 2025-26 school year. This decision will impact the approximately 30 million students participating in the government's school-meals program and the dairy industry, which annually sells around $2 billion of milk to schools.

The final guidelines, once determined, will gradually be phased in over the next seven years, alongside proposed reductions in salt content in school meals. As the debate continues, it remains crucial to strike a balance between promoting healthy choices and ensuring children receive adequate nutrients through their school meals.

With the USDA contemplating new standards for school meals, the decision on flavored milk hangs in the balance. Supporters argue that limiting added sugar intake is crucial, while opponents emphasize the importance of children enjoying a product they like and obtaining essential nutrients.

As the USDA weighs its options and considers the potential impacts, it is essential to find a solution that promotes health and well-being without compromising children's dietary needs and preferences.

