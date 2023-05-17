Pick you favourite weapon of words as writers march with the wittiest picket signs in WGA protest
Here are few of the most creative WGA strike slogans handpicked for you to derive inspiration and stand with the cause
Protests have long been known for their bold expressions of discontent and impassioned calls for change. And when it comes to slogans, the creativity and impact displayed by protesters are often awe-inspiring. However, with the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike demanding fairer pay and better treatment from Hollywood studios, the expectations for striking and creative slogans have reached new heights.
As writers take to the picket lines, their wordsmith skills are put to the test, crafting slogans that encapsulate their grievances and demand justice with wit, clarity, and a touch of biting humor. These slogans serve not only as rallying cries for the cause but also as powerful messages that resonate with the public and leave a lasting impression on the minds of those who witness the protests.
1] You're the *VILLIAN* of this story
A protester outside Paramount Pictures Studio was seen carrying a sign board that read, “You're the *VILLIAN* of this story.”
Writers have raised their grievance of low wages, extremely huge wage gaps against studio executives and the use of AI in Hollywood.
2] Pay me like one of your CEOs
Another striking slogan in protest march targeted the extremely high pay gap between the owners of the studios and the writers who actually generate the fuel to run them. The signboard read, “Pay me like one of your CEOs.”
3] Here's a wild pitch: Pay us!
This slogan is about writers being writers combined with creativuty at its best. A protester carried a sign board that read, “Here's a wild pitch: Pay us!”
The slogan in itself was pure genius for its simplicity and a lucid metaphor as to how writers have to present their ideas in the Hollywood.
4] A.I. THIS SIGN WROTE
Man vs Machine! With writers raising their concern about the unregulated use of Artificial Intelligence for content writing. Protesters registered their aversion to the use of AI and its limitations to replace the creative human mind.
The sign boards depicted the flaws of using AI with slogan reading, “A.I. THIS SIGN WROTE.”
5] I'll have what you're having- hold the writing
Another protestor pointed towards the huge pay gap between executives and writers in Hollywood. The slogan read, “I'll have what you're having- hold the writing.”
6] I told ChatGPT to write a picket sign and it sucked
Taking a swipe at the use of AI in writing, a protester was seen holding a board that read, "I told ChatGPT to write a picket sign and it sucked.'
7] Don't piss on my leg and tell me "it's streaming'
Sarcasm at another level! A protestor carried a sign reading, "Don't piss on my leg and tell me “it's streaming'.”
The humorous slogan had a bitter aftertaste signifying the struggle writers are facing and the way they are dealing with it.
8] What would Larry David do?
This will take sometime to sink! Larry David is the American comedian, writer, actor, and television producer. who was the head writer and executive producer for the first seven seasons of the Jerry Seinfeld television sitcom.
A protester carried a sign reminiscing the legacy of the great writer saying, “What would Larry David do?”
Bonus!!
PAY THE WRITERS YOU AI-H***S
NSFW alert! In the ongoing battle between entertainment companies and striking writers, a courageous act took to the skies above Hollywood. A plane soared overhead, carrying a provocative message aimed at major studios: “PAY THE WRITERS YOU AI-H***S.”
