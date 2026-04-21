Is Trump finally going to Pakistan for 'peace deal'? Confusion over US-Iran talks deepens

"The deal may happen very soon." File: US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands as they pose for a photo (REUTERS)

"The US will begin the process of blockading the Strait of Hormuz."

"If a deal does not happen, bombs will start going off."

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats."

While the war has briefly paused (till the ceasefire exists), there has been a barrage of rhetoric from both sides, particularly from the United States and its President, Donald Trump.

Amid conflicting signals, talks of an imminent deal alongside warnings of escalating violence, the world continues to wait for a peaceful resolution.

The situation has been so confusing over the past two days that even official statements seem unreliable. The US initially said that the second round of talks would take place in Islamabad, with JD Vance expected to travel to Pakistan on Monday. However, he remained in the US until Monday night.

A few hours later, Trump stated that Vance would indeed go to Pakistan, but Iran quickly contradicted this. Its Parliament Speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, said no talks were underway, accusing the US of turning negotiations into a “table of surrender.” Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to say that it is doing its best to get Iran for the second round of Islamabad talks.

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“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” Ghalibaf posted on X.

Is Trump going to Pakistan? On April 17, Trump had also said he might personally travel to Pakistan if a deal was reached. However, that now appears highly unlikely. Reason: he himself later suggested that even if Iran does not participate, a US delegation would still proceed. This statement added to the confusion, leaving the structure and nature of the talks, whether indirect or conducted over the phone, unclear.

Adding to the uncertainty, Trump indicated that the ceasefire, set to expire on Wednesday, may not be extended. Whether this signals an imminent deal or a return to conflict remains unclear.

Will Iran and US accept each other's demands? The US had sent a 15-point proposal to Iran ahead of the Islamabad talks, which was countered by the Islamic Republic with a ten-point proposal of its own. Both proposals contain contentious points on which neither side appears willing to compromise.

While the US is asking Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions and surrender its uranium stockpiles, Iran has sought total control over the Strait of Hormuz. It has also demanded that Israel stop attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although the attacks have been paused, it remains unclear how long the ceasefire will hold. It will be a humongous task for Pakistan to get both sides to agree to these terms.