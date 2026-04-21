Is John Ternus married? What we know on new Apple CEO's family as Tim Cook gets new role

On Monday, Apple announced that its long-time CEO Tim Cook will be replaced by John Ternus, the company's Vice President of the hardware division. Cook, following the departure, will become the executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.

John Ternus (L) and Tim Cook.(File Photos)

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As Apple gets a new CEO after over a decade, John Ternus' life is suddenly in the spotlight globally. The University of Pennsylvania grad joined Apple in 2001 on the product design team and rose through the ranks to become one of the most influential figures in the company.

Ternus earned approximately $1 million a year as the VP of the hardware division. His net worth is believed to be at par with other top Apple executives, such as CFO Kevan Parekh and CFO Sabih Khan.

One of the aspects of John Ternus' life that is being increasingly scrutinized globally is his family life: Is John Ternus married? Does he have children?

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{{^usCountry}} In this article, we will look at what we know about John Ternus' personal life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this article, we will look at what we know about John Ternus' personal life. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook Is John Ternus Married? What We Know About His Family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook Is John Ternus Married? What We Know About His Family {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apple's new CEO John Ternus is not publicly known to be married. The tech executive has kept details of his personal life under wraps. There is no publicly available information on Ternus' wife or children, contrary to what some reports claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apple's new CEO John Ternus is not publicly known to be married. The tech executive has kept details of his personal life under wraps. There is no publicly available information on Ternus' wife or children, contrary to what some reports claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In fact, the 50-year-old has ensured that details about his background, including his parents and where he grew up, are kept private. Thus, there is no way to know about his family background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, the 50-year-old has ensured that details about his background, including his parents and where he grew up, are kept private. Thus, there is no way to know about his family background. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Tim Cook is not retiring— Here's his new role at Apple

Tim Cook Releases Statement

Multiple news outlets are reporting a statement that departing Apple CEO Tim Cook released as the hangs his boots after over a decade-long tenure as the Apple boss.

The statement read: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

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Regarding Ternus, Cook said that he has “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor.”

“He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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