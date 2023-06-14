Royal showdown! Is Prince Harry staking it all in ‘phone hacking’ Mirror trial?

Prince Harry has shown unwavering determination in his ongoing legal fight against the Daily Mirror, and according to an insider, he's not about to back down. In an exclusive revelation to Us Weekly, the source shared, "Harry's hell-bent on winning this case, no matter what. Harry says he'll share whatever he must to bring justice. He's willing to risk it all in that regard." Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London.(AP)

The Duke of Sussex, aged 38, recently took the stand in court on June 6 and 7, marking the beginning of his testimony. The author of "The Spare" is suing Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, for allegedly illegally accessing his voicemail messages between 1996 and 2011 to gather information. However, the media company has vehemently denied these claims, asserting that their journalists employed legal reporting techniques.

The insider revealed the toll that Harry's involvement in the case has taken on him, stating, "It's been extremely draining and nerve-racking. But Harry's determination to speak up against what he claims was plain illegality is what pushed him through and kept him focused."

In his witness statement, the founder of the Invictus Games pointed to tabloid coverage of his personal life as a contributing factor to his split from Chelsy Davy, with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2004 to 2010. Harry alleged that reporters tracked their whereabouts through voicemails, resulting in their outings being constantly interrupted by photographers and journalists.

Harry also highlighted peculiar mobile activity, describing instances where the "new voicemail" symbol disappeared before he could listen to the message. He wrote, "I don't know how long after they'd been listened to that the symbol vanished, presumably straight away. I also distinctly remember people saying to me, 'Did you not get my voicemail?' on both a personal and work-related level. I was like, 'no,' and sometimes I would go back into my voicemail to look for it but still couldn't find it."

During his testimony, Harry faced challenges from Andrew Green, the attorney representing Mirror Group, who dismissed his speculation about his school landline being hacked while he was speaking to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Also read | Royal family member praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for quitting The Firm

While Meghan Markle hasn't been present in court with Harry, the insider emphasized that she has been his rock throughout this ordeal. The source disclosed, "She's proud of him for having the strength and courage to do the right thing."