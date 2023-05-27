Is Princess Anne Prince Harry's unexpected ally in the royal family drama?

Prince Harry seems to have found an unexpected ally within the royal family, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Princess Anne, known for her strong-willed nature, reportedly has a soft spot for her nephew and their bond may play a significant role in repairing strained relationships within the monarchy.

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At King Charles III's coronation, the undeniable bond between Anne and Harry was on full display, leaving onlookers astonished by their warmth towards each other. Despite Anne's past remarks regarding Harry and Meghan Markle, insiders reveal that she is rapidly transforming into a pillar of support within the royal circle.

According to royal expert Kate Mansey's Op-Ed in the Daily Mail, the bond between Harry and Anne may extend beyond what meets the eye. Mansey speculates that Harry might even use Anne as a bridge to mend the relationship between himself and his father, Prince Charles.

During the coronation, which marked the first occasion Harry appeared alongside his father and brother since the release of his memoir, "Spare," Harry maintained a more reserved presence, interacting mainly with Anne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The connection between Harry and Princess Royal runs deeper than their shared sense of humor. Both individuals have experienced the feeling of being a "spare" within the royal family. An insider revealed to the Mail on Sunday that Anne has always felt a deep connection with Harry, given her own experiences as the second-born and the challenges she faced in carving out her unique path within the monarchy.

While Anne has shown support and empathy towards Harry, it didn't stop her from making some critical remarks about the Sussexes in a recent interview. Although many assumed her comments were directed at Prince Charles, they may have been subtly aimed at Harry and Meghan instead.

Also Read | Prince Harry at King Charles III coronation, looked lonely with a fake smile and ignored by family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interview, Princess Anne tactfully alluded to the ongoing tensions within the royal family, specifically addressing the divide between the older generation and Prince Harry and Meghan. The focal point of their discussion centered around the notion of streamlining the monarchy, a concept that has garnered attention in recent times. While Prince Charles has voiced his support for this idea, Anne expressed reservations, indicating her skepticism towards its feasibility and desirability.

Anne argued that Charles' plan was conceived when there were "a few more people around." This remark implies that she was alluding to a time when Harry and Meghan were still actively fulfilling their royal responsibilities.

The dynamics within the royal family continue to evolve, and Anne's role as an ally to Harry adds an interesting twist to the ongoing drama. Whether their bond can help mend fractured relationships remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the royal family is in a state of flux, and every ally counts in these challenging times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}