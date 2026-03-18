Is Russia sharing drone technology with Iran? Kremlin junks WSJ report as 'fake news'

Amid the allegations of Russia helping Iran in its war against the US and Israel, a report suggested that Moscow has been providing drone technology and satellite imagery to Tehran. However, on Wednesday, the Kremlin issued a sharp rebuke to the report, dismissing it as “fake news.” This report comes after WSJ reported earlier that Russia has been helping Tehran with information about the locations of US military forces in the Gulf region. (Pic - Smoke rises after a drone attack on a US facility in Iraq) (REUTERS)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter stated that Russia has expanded its intelligence sharing with Iran in order to help Tehran strikes US bases in the Gulf region. Track the latest on the US-Iran conflict here

As the war in West Asia continues to escalate, Iran now plans to escalate its attacks against Washington and Israel as it vows to take revenge for the killing of its security chief Ali Larijani.

Kremlins junks WSJ report as “fake news” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Wall Street Journal report on Russia and Iran was "fake news".

"As you know, there are currently a great many different reports circulating about this war. The vast majority are nothing more than disinformation, so we do not consider it necessary to comment on each and every one of them," Peskov told reporters

"However, official representatives of the United States have made statements on this matter, saying themselves that they have no information on the subject," he added.

What does the WSJ report claim? Reported on Tuesday, the US-based Wall Street Journal stated that Russia has been expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran in wake of the war in West Asia.

Citing sources close to the matter, providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid Tehran’s targeting of US forces in the region.

WSJ further alleged that this move from Russia would help prolong the war in the region, which in turn would benefit Moscow's military and economy.

The report adds that Russia provided Iran with components of modified Shahed drones, as well as offering tactical guidance on how many drones should be used in operations and the altitudes they should strike from.

This report comes after WSJ reported earlier that Russia has been helping Tehran with information about the locations of US military forces in the Gulf region.

Citing US intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence official, Moscow was reportedly giving Tehran "limited amount of intelligence."

Amid the reports, Moscow has stated that it plans to stay out of the conflict. Peskov previously told reporters that the war in West Asia is "not our war.”