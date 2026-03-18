Is Russia sharing drone technology with Iran? Kremlin junks WSJ report as 'fake news'
After reporting that Russia was helping Iran with locations of US bases in the Gulf, another report claims Tehran has been given drone tech, satellite imagery.
Amid the allegations of Russia helping Iran in its war against the US and Israel, a report suggested that Moscow has been providing drone technology and satellite imagery to Tehran. However, on Wednesday, the Kremlin issued a sharp rebuke to the report, dismissing it as “fake news.”
As reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter stated that Russia has expanded its intelligence sharing with Iran in order to help Tehran strikes US bases in the Gulf region. Track the latest on the US-Iran conflict here
As the war in West Asia continues to escalate, Iran now plans to escalate its attacks against Washington and Israel as it vows to take revenge for the killing of its security chief Ali Larijani.
Kremlins junks WSJ report as “fake news”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Wall Street Journal report on Russia and Iran was "fake news".
"As you know, there are currently a great many different reports circulating about this war. The vast majority are nothing more than disinformation, so we do not consider it necessary to comment on each and every one of them," Peskov told reporters
"However, official representatives of the United States have made statements on this matter, saying themselves that they have no information on the subject," he added.
What does the WSJ report claim?
Reported on Tuesday, the US-based Wall Street Journal stated that Russia has been expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran in wake of the war in West Asia.
Citing sources close to the matter, providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid Tehran’s targeting of US forces in the region.
WSJ further alleged that this move from Russia would help prolong the war in the region, which in turn would benefit Moscow's military and economy.
The report adds that Russia provided Iran with components of modified Shahed drones, as well as offering tactical guidance on how many drones should be used in operations and the altitudes they should strike from.
This report comes after WSJ reported earlier that Russia has been helping Tehran with information about the locations of US military forces in the Gulf region.
Citing US intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence official, Moscow was reportedly giving Tehran "limited amount of intelligence."
Amid the reports, Moscow has stated that it plans to stay out of the conflict. Peskov previously told reporters that the war in West Asia is "not our war.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More