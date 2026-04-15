Is Trump's plan to block Strait of Hormuz working out? What we know about the US blockade

As the fragile two-week truce between the United States and Iran holds, Washington has stated that it has successfully implemented its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

As per CENTCOM, US forces have halted Iran's economic trade with its blockade in the Hormuz strait.(Reuters )

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, US Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has been "successfully implemented."

However, this statement comes amid reports of three ships transiting through the key strait, which controls around 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply.

With reports of ships passing through Hormuz, and US stating its blockade has been successful, the question is - has Trump's plan really impacted Iran? and how successful has it been?

US says blockade 'fully implemented'

As per CENTCOM, US forces have halted Iran's economic trade with its blockade in the Hormuz strait.

"An estimated 90% of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," said Admiral Cooper.

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{{^usCountry}} The US military has also stated that no ships have made it past the strait after Washington implemented its blockade. CENTCOM added that six merchant vessels, which were leaving Iranian ports, were asked to turn around and re-enter ports from the Gulf of Oman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US military has also stated that no ships have made it past the strait after Washington implemented its blockade. CENTCOM added that six merchant vessels, which were leaving Iranian ports, were asked to turn around and re-enter ports from the Gulf of Oman. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ships slip past US blockade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ships slip past US blockade {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the US stating that its blockade is "successful," maritime intelligence shows that at least two vessels transited through the Strait of Hormuz on the first day of the Trump-ordered blockade.

One of these vessels was Chinese-flagged tanker Rich Starry, which has also been sanctioned by the US.

While the ship left the Gulf on Tuesday, China condemned US' blockade as a "dangerous and irresponsible act" which will escalate tensions in the region.

It was later reported by Reuters that this Chinese-flagged tanker was also asked to make a U-turn and return to Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman. However, no official statement was made from the shipping company - Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co.

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Also Read | How will US blockade of Hormuz Strait impact India?

Furthermore, two US officials told the Wall Street Journal that around 20 commercial ships, including cargo, container and tanker vessels passed through the strait on Tuesday.

Before this, Trump claimed around 34 ships had passed through the Hormuz on Sunday, but data from intelligence firm Kpler, contradicted this, saying only 14 ships were able to pass through.

While Central Command has stated that the blockade has been enforced "impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas," neutral vessels will be allowed to pass through the strait, especially those from non-Iranian ports.

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However, as per an NYT report, shipping companies, whose vessels remain stranded in the seventh week of the US-Iran war, have stated that they have received no instruction from US officials regarding safe passage during their blockade.

Has the blockade impacted Iran?

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key route for the world and especially for Iran. The exports from Hormuz amount to around 80 per cent of the country's total exports.

As per Kpler, a trade intelligence firm, Iran has still managed to export 1.84 million barrels per day of crude oil in March and has shipped 1.71 million bpd so far in April.

Data from the firm also suggests that Iran has been earning more from its oil exports during the war with the US and Israel, than it did in the months before.

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However, with the US blockade focusing on movement in and out of Iranian ports, Tehran has been directly hit.

Experts believe that while Iran still may manage to export crude oil through shadow fleets, it may not be at the same level as before.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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