Is Tucker Carlson going to host a show on Russian state TV?

Russia's state TV, Rossiya 24 is doing promotion of a new programme to be hosted by Tucker Carlson. Interestingly, Carlson who is popular as a TV host in the United States, is clueless about it.

Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson (REUTERS)

For some days, advertisements on Rossiya 24 are being run with a montage of Carlson repeatedly saying “Russia”. In the advertisements, Rossiya 24 talk about Carlson and say, “The high-profile American presenter is moving to another level. Here.”

The ad then cuts to a screen showing a logo: “TUCKER ROSSIYA 24.”

This matter has intrigued people in the United States. Amid the scenario, Financial Times have cited BBC Monitoring and published a report as per which Carlson has categorically denied doing any show on Russian Television.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about. I’ve never heard of this, or the channel. Of course I’m not hosting a show on Russian television. That’s absurd. Please,” Carlson said in a text message.

“I’ve never seen this. I have no clue what it’s about. More Russia-related bulls**t. There’s so much I can’t keep up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rossiya 24 has not revealed whether Carlson't show will be a new one or rebroadcast of his show on "X"(formerly Twitter).

Notably, during Trump's tenure, Carlson's shows were publicised on Russia's television. This year as well, Carlson's Russia-friendly views about the ongoing war against Ukraine, has been viewed favourably in Russia. Several of Carlson's video clips with his statements have been replayed on Russian television.

Carlson's statements accusing the White House of being involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline last year, has been viewed favourably by Russian TV.

Notably, Carlson was removed from Fox News in April this year. At that time, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov had criticised the removal of Carlson.

Lavrov had said, “Clearly the diversity of views in the American information space has suffered as a result.”