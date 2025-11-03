Is Zohran Mamdani a left-wing version of Donald Trump? President replies: ‘Think I am…'

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, reiterating that he thinks that the leader is a "communist". Donald Trump amped up his attack on Zohran Mamdani (R) in a CBS interview

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump was asked about Mamdani's candidature and his self-declared socialist identity. The US President first corrected interviewer Norah O'Donnell: "Communist, not a socialist, he's far worse than a socialist".

Trump was then asked about comparisons between him and Mamdani. "Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you — charismatic, breaking the old rules," the interviewer asked. Responding to the question, Trump said: "Well, I think I'm a much better looking person."

Trump's remarks in the interview surfaced just one day ahead of the NYC mayoral election day, scheduled for Tuesday, November 4.

The US President has been a staunch Mamdani critic, ever since he unexpectedly defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral primary back in June. Mamdani was earlier labelled "100% Communist Lunatic" by Donald Trump, who also commented on his looks.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him," a part of Trump's Truth Social post read.

Zohran Mamdani is leading the charge in the mayoral race and is on his way to becoming the first Muslim mayor in the US. His parents are Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and noted Indian-Ugandan postcolonial studies scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani’s Muslim identity has been a significant part of his New York campaign, and he has gained considerable prominence in recent months, particularly among young voters.