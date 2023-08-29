Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

PTI |
Aug 29, 2023 01:44 PM IST

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters/File)

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

On Monday, the IHC reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
conviction Imran Khan imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP