Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

PTI |
Aug 29, 2023 01:44 PM IST

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters/File)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters/File)

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

On Monday, the IHC reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

