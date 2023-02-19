Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Islamic State leader captured in Syria raid with Kurdish forces, says US

Islamic State leader captured in Syria raid with Kurdish forces, says US

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:32 AM IST

That raid led to the death of an IS leader identified as Hamza al-Homsi, who CENTCOM said "oversaw the group's deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria."

Washington leads an international coalition battling IS and conducts periodic raids and strikes targeting the group.(Representative image/ AP)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Helicopter-borne US troops working with Syrian Kurdish-led forces on Saturday captured an Islamic State provincial official in Syria, the US military said.

The IS official, identified as Batar, was "involved in planning attacks on... detention centers and manufacturing improvised explosive devices," the US military's Central Command said.

Also Read| Israeli strike in Syrian capital Damascus kills 15, destroys residential building: Report

Neither civilians nor US forces were killed or injured in the operation carried out with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), it added.

The raid came a day after four US troops were wounded as they conducted another raid to kill a senior IS group leader in northeastern Syria, CENTCOM said.

That raid led to the death of an IS leader identified as Hamza al-Homsi, who CENTCOM said "oversaw the group's deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria."

Washington leads an international coalition battling IS and conducts periodic raids and strikes targeting the group.

After the jihadists lost their last territory to local Kurdish-led forces backed by the coalition in 2019, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country's east.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
syria‬ united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP