Israel army chief visits troops inside Gaza: spokesman

Israel army chief visits troops inside Gaza: spokesman

AFP |
Nov 05, 2023 01:14 AM IST

"Yes, he was in the Gaza Strip today," a spokesman said when asked. Israeli television channels broadcast images of Halevi visiting troops inside Gaza.

Israeli chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited troops inside the Gaza Strip Saturday, a military spokesman said, in the first such visit since the war began four weeks ago.

A Palestinian man gestures as he stands on the rubble of a collapsed building as a fire burns following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)
A Palestinian man gestures as he stands on the rubble of a collapsed building as a fire burns following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)

"Yes, he was in the Gaza Strip today," a spokesman said when asked by AFP. Israeli television channels broadcast images of Halevi visiting troops inside Gaza.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
