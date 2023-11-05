Israel army chief visits troops inside Gaza: spokesman
"Yes, he was in the Gaza Strip today," a spokesman said when asked. Israeli television channels broadcast images of Halevi visiting troops inside Gaza.
Israeli chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited troops inside the Gaza Strip Saturday, a military spokesman said, in the first such visit since the war began four weeks ago.
"Yes, he was in the Gaza Strip today," a spokesman said when asked by AFP. Israeli television channels broadcast images of Halevi visiting troops inside Gaza.
