Israel army claims to kill 2,000 Gaza militants in December

An Israeli army spokesman said Thursday that the military had killed more than 2,000 Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a one-week truce in war with Hamas collapsed on December 1. An Israeli military tank and soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, (REUTERS)

"Since the end of the truce, our forces have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists by air, land and sea," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.