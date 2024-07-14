Israel: Car driver rams into pedestrians injuring four, shot dead by police

Israeli police shot dead a car driver supected of ramming into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in a town on Sunday and injured four people, a spokesman said. Israeli police shot dead a car driver supected of ramming into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in a town on Sunday and injured four people, a spokesman said.(AFP)

Police called it a "suspected terrorist attack" and said the driver had been "neutralised" during the incident at Nir Tzvi near the city of Lod, in central Israel.

Video footage widely shared on social media and broadcast on Israeli television showed a white car on the pavement next to a bus shelter and uniformed men firing at the car. Traffic is halted on the major highway.

The four wounded were taken to hospital. Paramedics said two of the injured were in a serious condition, with police saying one of the victims was in a "critical" state.

In a statement released by a first aid group, the paramedic Michelle Rashkovski said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle that had hit pedestrians stopped at a bus shelter. We immediately called additional forces to the scene".