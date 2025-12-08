Israel Closes In on Hamas Fighters Trapped in Tunnels, Testing Cease-Fire

For most of the year, a couple hundred Hamas militants have manned fighting positions in the tunnels under southern Gaza. But the walls are closing in.

The U.S.-brokered cease-fire in October left them on the wrong side of the line dividing the parts of the enclave controlled by Hamas and Israel. Food and especially water are running low, Arab intelligence and Israeli military officials briefed on the fighters’ situation said. And with the hostages and the bodies of all but one of the dead captives now returned by Hamas, Israel has a freer hand to tear up tunnels looking for its enemy.

Israeli troops are mapping out the tunnels of eastern Rafah, where the local Hamas brigade is trapped, and using massive drills to dig into the underground system and destroy it with explosives, according to Israeli military statements. Israel estimates there were around 100 to 200 fighters in the tunnels when the cease-fire began in October. In public statements, Hamas officials say some 60 to 80 fighters are still holed up there. In some areas, Israel is flooding tunnels with water to push out the trapped fighters, a senior Israeli military official said.

The result is a desperate squeeze in which fighters face the choice of being killed in the tunnels or making a dangerous run for Hamas-held territory. It is a fight to the death that is continuing even as hostilities remain broadly halted elsewhere.

The fighters’ situation has become an issue in talks to advance the cease-fire in Gaza past the initial phase of pausing hostilities, with Hamas pressing negotiators to broker a deal to let the fighters return to the militant group’s territory. Israel is willing to let them live if they surrender, but Hamas has rejected the demand, much as it has refused to accept a peace plan’s requirement that it disarm and step away from any role in running affairs in Gaza.

Meanwhile, there have been near-daily exchanges of fire. Israel is watching the area closely and targeting fighters with loitering drones or troops as soon as the fighters make a run for it. Israel’s military said it has killed more than 40 of the militants in recent weeks. A handful have been captured. Few have tried to surrender, Israeli military officials said, declining to discuss a specific number.

The situation is proving dangerous for Israeli troops as well. On Wednesday, four Israeli soldiers were injured by Hamas fighters who emerged from tunnels and attacked their armored vehicle with heavy weapons, the Israeli military said. Two of the Hamas fighters were killed, but one managed to escape back into the tunnels. Several Israeli troops have been killed or severely injured in previous attacks from the trapped Hamas fighters.

The fighting has kept the war at a simmer that risks to spark a resumption of hostilities. Already, Israel has carried out several extensive bombardments after saying militants fired at its troops. Palestinian health authorities say civilians have been killed in those attacks.

On Wednesday, President Trump said the Gaza peace deal will soon move into its next phase, when new governing and security institutions are set up as alternatives to Hamas, clearing the way for reconstruction to begin. Critically, the trapped tunnel fighters have become an early test case for whether both sides can find a mutually agreed-upon formula for disarming Hamas, said Ofer Guterman, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies.

The U.S. had hoped finding a solution for the Rafah fighters could also serve as a model for how Hamas could be peacefully disarmed, the Arab officials and a U.S. official said. Instead, they have become an obstacle to moving ahead, as foreign governments are wary of sending money or troops into Gaza when there is active fighting and Hamas hasn’t stepped aside.

So far, the Trump administration hasn’t presented a clear outline for how Hamas will disarm and the group’s leaders have publicly rejected the idea, though privately they are negotiating what that would look like, said the Arab officials. Ideas raised by Israel, Hamas and the mediators include folding the fighters into a new Palestinian police force controlled by the next Palestinian government in Gaza, sending them into exile or allowing them to keep their rifles but requiring them to give up any heavier weapons, such as rockets.

Palestinians stand amid the remains of destroyed buildings in Khan Younis last month in the southern Gaza Strip.

Talks to free the trapped Hamas fighters began soon after the Gaza cease-fire went into effect. The U.S. broached the idea of offering them safe passage, Arab officials said. One proposal was to have them evacuated by the Red Cross. Israel initially agreed but wanted the fighters to give up their weapons and to tie their safe passage to the return of more dead hostages. Israel also offered to give the fighters safe passage if they agreed to be expelled to a third country, but Hamas rejected the proposal and no country agreed to take them in, Arab officials said.

That stance was publicly criticized by Israeli lawmakers, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since said the fighters need to surrender or be killed.

For some of Hamas’s supporters, the trapped fighters have become a symbol of resilience and courage, risking their lives instead of surrendering to the enemy. Their fate also has led Hamas supporters and critics alike to criticize the group for appearing to abandon them.

The commander of the East Rafah Battalion and son of senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, Muhammad Jawad Muhammad al-Bawab, as well as his deputy, Ismail Kanaan Abd al-Hay Abu Labdeh, were killed Sunday last week trying to escape, Israel’s military and Arab officials said.

Rafah, where Hamas first began digging tunnels around two decades ago, has a particularly complicated underground system. Despite having full control above ground in Rafah, Israel’s military is still struggling to fully map out the underground network where the Hamas fighters are hiding, said a senior Israeli military official.

Israel started tightening the noose in May with an effort to flush out militants and destroy the extensive tunnel system where Hamas has hidden fighters, hostages and weapons throughout the conflict. The strategy was to cut off sections of the underground web from one another, said Israeli military officials.

But the effort wasn’t comprehensive. Israel’s military concentrated its efforts on western Rafah and the nearby city of Khan Younis, while leaving untouched pockets of tunnels that didn’t have strategic significance or that were suspected of holding hostages or their bodies, Israeli and Arab officials said. That allowed East Rafah Brigade fighters to move around and search for supplies through the summer, the Arab officials said.

Guterman said the disagreements over what to do with the Rafah fighters bodes ill for efforts aimed at disarming Hamas.

“If this ends in fights and killing or capturing the last of them, it indicates that neither Israel nor Hamas are willing to compromise,” said Guterman.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com and Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com