Israel's big warning to Ali Khamenei: ‘Will reach Iran and you personally’

Israel defense minister Israel Katz threatened Iran, saying that the country can reach Tehran once again, and would target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “personally”. This is not the first time Katz has issued a threat to Khamenei's life. (AP)

Katz made the remarks during a visit to Israeli Air Force's Ramon Air Base on Sunday.

“I want to convey a clear message to Khamenei the dictator - If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will again reach Tehran and with even greater force — and this time to you personally," Katz said, according to The Times of Israel.

He further warned Iran against threatening Israel. “Do not threaten, lest you be harmed,” Katz said.

Katz also praised the jet fighter crews at the air base, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He thanked the military personnel for their “incredible work” during Operation Rising Lion.

"..You opened the skies to Tehran, struck repeatedly at the head of the Iranian octopus, and removed threats of annihilation," Katz said.

The term ‘Iranian Octopus’ comes from former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett's doctrine, wherein he described Iran's Axis of Resistance as an octopus with tentacles which reached across the region.

This is not the first time Katz has issued a threat to Khamenei's life. The Israeli defense minister had, on June 17, threatened Khamenei saying he could be killed like former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Khamenei had, earlier this month, called Israel the United States' “dog on a leash”. The Supreme Leader said that Iran was capable of delivering a bigger blow to its rivals than seen in its war with Israel. He also said that Iran was prepared to respond to any renewed attack.

The war between Iran and Israel ended last month with a ceasefire understanding. The conflict began with Israel's attack on June 13 to stop the Iranian nuclear programme from progressing.

During the 12-day conflict, the Israeli military killed Iran's senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, with the total death toll currently at 1,060, as per Iranian officials.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes which killed at least 28 people in Israel.