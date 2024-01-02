Israel ex-spymaster Zvi Zamir, whose 1973 war warning was ignored, dies

Former head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad Zvi Zamir has died at the age of 98. His death was announced by Mossad which was led by him from 1968 to 1974. Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said on social media platform X, “His contribution to Israel's security will be remembered for many years to come.”

Zvi Zamir Passes Away: Zvi Zamir is seen.