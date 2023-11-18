Israel's ‘go’ order: 450 patients left at Al-Shifa hospital, scores flee on foot

Hundreds of people fled after Israel's army ordered the evacuation of Gaza's main hospital- Al-Shifa- where more than 2,000 patients and displaced people were trapped. However, Gaza health officials said that 450 patients were left behind at hospital, as per news agency AFP. The facility has become the focus of the war as Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital claiming that Hamas' operations centre is beneath the complex. Hamas has denied the charge.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers walk in the area of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.(AP)