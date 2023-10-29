Claims that Iran linked to Hamas attack are ‘baseless’: Iran foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday described claims that Iran was directly connected to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as "baseless."

Israel- Hamas War: Smoke rising following Israeli bombardment in the north of the Gaza Strip.(AFP)

"We always had political media and international support for Palestine. We have never denied this," Amirabdollahian said during an appearance on CNN.

“This is the truth, but in relation to this operation called the Al Aqsa Storm, there was no connection to that data between Iran and this Hamas operation, not my government nor part of my country.”