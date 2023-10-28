News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Around 150 'underground targets' hit in Gaza, says Israel
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Around 150 'underground targets' hit in Gaza, says Israel

Oct 28, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Multiple organisation, including the WHO, said they have completely lost contact with their people in Gaza.

Israle-Hamas war LIVE news: Israeli Defence Forces on Friday night stepped up their bombardment in Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv also knocked out the internet and communictions in the beseiged enclave, cutting off nearly 2.3 million people from contacting each other as well as the outside world.

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on October. 27.
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on October. 27.(AP)

Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari admitted that Tel Aviv has intensified the attacks in Gaza "to achieve the objectives of the war”, raising expectations that the long-anticipated ground invasion could be starting.

Multiple organisation, including the World Health Organisation, said they have completely lost contact with their people in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground in Gaza.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 22nd day on Saturday. Over 8,500 people have died on both sides.

The Hamas-led Health Ministry said at least 7,300 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel after Hamas attacked Israeli towns from the Gaza border on October 7. In addition to that, at least 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza. Four of them have been released since then.

Here's what all has happened in the war between Israel and Hamas:

  • Hamas said it is ready to confront the Israeli attacks with ‘full force’ amid their stepped-up bombardments and ground raids on Friday night.
  • Gaza's largest telecommunications provider, Paltel, said the enclave is ‘currently blacked out’ as Palestinians were thrown into complete isolation after Israel severed internet and communications access for the civilians.
  • In the United Nations General Assembly, a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and allowing aid into Gaza was voted in its favour by 120 nations. Fourteen countries were against it, while 45 others abstained.
  • Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza for military puporser. It has also alleged that the militant group was also using fuel stored in these hospitals to carry out operations against Israel. Hamas has immediately denied the allegations.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Head of Hamas' aerial forces killed in airstrike, claims IDF

    The Israel Defence Forces are claiming that the head of Hamas' aerial unit, Issam Abu Rukbeh, was killed in an overnight airstrike.

    According to ANI, Rukbeh was responsible for overseeing Hamas' drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, paragliders, aerial detection systems, and air defences.

  • Oct 28, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army says hit 150 'underground targets' in north Gaza

    The Israeli army is claiming that it hit 150 “underground targets” in north Gaza overnight.

  • Oct 28, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Why India didn't vote in UN on Israel?

    As India was one of the 44 countries that did not vote on United Nations' resolution on Israel calling for truce, it said the attack of October 7 was shocking and the perpetrators deserve condemnation. The Jordan-drafted resolution which was adopted by the UN did not mention Hamas. India's explanation to abstain from voting also skipped any mention of Hamas. India, however, supported Canada's proposal to amend the resolution and insert a paragraph condemning Hamas. Read more

  • Oct 28, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Its either us or them,’ says Israel Defence Minister

    "We are at war for the nation - it's either us, or them" the Israel Defence Minister has said in a video posted on X.

  • Oct 28, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Not drawing red lines for Israel,’ US says

    As Israel stepped up its air and ground offensive in Gaza, the United States said it is not trying to dictate limits for Tel Aviv.

    White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that he would not comment on the expansion of Israel's ground operation in Gaza and added that Tel Aviv has a right to defend itself. "We are not drawing red lines for Israel," he said. More on this.

  • Oct 28, 2023 08:18 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Protesters shut New York's Grand Central

    Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure on Friday of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's major transit hubs, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

    "Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest," the MTA said on its website, urging commuters to use alternate stations and plan for extra travel time. Read further.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: India abstains from UN vote

    India has abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

    The resolution drafted by Jordan also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but had no mention of Hamas. More on this.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Tel Aviv rejects UNGA's ceasefire resolution

    Israel has rejected the United Nations General Assembly's resolution calling for a ceasefire in Hamas.

    Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel intends to “eliminate Hamas as the world dealt with Nazis and ISIS.”

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘History will judge us all,’ says UN chief

    United Nations António Guterres has reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies in Gaza.

    "Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History will judge us all," he wrote on X.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:32 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: US asks its citizens to leave Lebanon

    The US State Department is recommending American citizens in Lebanon “leave now” while commercial flights remain available due to the unpredictable security situation.

    "There is no guarantee the US government will evacuate private US citizens and their family members in a crisis situation," it wrote on a post on X.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:27 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: WHO chief says lost contact with staff in Gaza

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the organisation has lost touch with its staff in Gaza.

    “This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients. We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access,” he wrote on X.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Militant group says it fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza

    The armed wing of Hamas has said that its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza.

    "We are confronting an Israeli ground incursion in Beit Hanoun (in the northern Gaza Strip) and in east Bureij (in the centre) and violent engagements are taking place on the ground," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, according to AFP.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: UN resolution calls humanitarian truce

    In the United Nations General Assembly, a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and allowing aid into Gaza gained strong support of 121 member countries. Fourten countries opposed it, while 45 abstained.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Internet, communications shut in Gaza

    Tel Aviv also knocked out the internet and communictions in the beseiged enclave, cutting off nearly 2.3 million people from contacting each other as well as the outside world.

    Multiple organisation, including the World Health Organisation, are saying that they have completely lost contact with their people in Gaza.

  • Oct 28, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Tel Aviv steps up bombardment in Gaza

    Israeli Defence Forces have stepped up their bombardment in Gaza Strip on Friday night, multiple news agencies have reported.

