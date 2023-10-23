News / World News / New Israel strikes killed at least 70 people in Gaza: Hamas

New Israel strikes killed at least 70 people in Gaza: Hamas

AFP |
Oct 23, 2023 02:02 PM IST

The Israeli military said Monday it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" over the past 24 hours.

Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight and early Monday have killed at least 70 people, Hamas officials said, as the military said it had struck some 320 targets in the Palestinian enclave in 24 hours.

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)
Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)

The Hamas-controlled government media office in the blockaded Gaza Strip said in a statement that "more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids" during the night including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

At least 10 other people were killed in new strikes on Monday morning, the media office said in a separate statement, bringing to overall toll since Sunday night to at least 70 deaths.

The Israeli military said Monday it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" over the past 24 hours.

"The terror targets struck included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centres... and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts," the army said in a statement.

For more than two weeks, Israel has pummelled the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory with air strikes, following a cross-border attack launched by the armed group on October 7.

The violence has left at least 1,400 people dead in Israel, according to official figures.

Also read: Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon; Biden discusses Gaza war with allies. Top updates

The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Between 200 and 300 people have been killed each day in the besieged territory, according to government tolls.

Amid the campaign, tens of thousands of Israeli troops are gathered along the enclave's borders for a widely anticipated ground invasion.

The military said Sunday that one soldier was killed and three others wounded during a tank operation inside Gaza.

Israel has warned more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, and the United Nations says more than half of the territory's 2.4-million population is now displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out