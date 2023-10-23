Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon; Biden discusses Gaza war with allies. Top updates

The war between Israel and the Hamas militant group has intensified with the conflict entering its 17th day. Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes ahead of its planned ground invasion. Meanwhile, Hezbollah - Lebanon's Iran-backed group - has also been exchanging fire with Israel across the Gaza border. According to the latest updates, over 6,000 people have been killed in the war on both sides, while several thousands of people have been displaced.

Israeli soldiers gather near Merkava tanks as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon. (AFP)