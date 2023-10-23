News / World News / Israeli–Hamas war LIVE: Biden, Natanyahu agree to continue humanitarian aid supply into Gaza
Live

Israeli–Hamas war LIVE: Biden, Natanyahu agree to continue humanitarian aid supply into Gaza

Oct 23, 2023 07:42 AM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the country's troops stationed near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas has entered its 17th day now killing over 6,000 people on both sides and injuring thousands of others.

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)
Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the country's troops stationed near the Lebanon border, where the forces have exchanged fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group since the October 7 war began. This came after Hezbollah said that Israel would pay a price if it conducted another ground invasion in the Gaza Strip as the group was “in the heart of the battle”.

Netanyahu said, “If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating.”

Here is all that happened on Day 16:

  • On Sunday, Israel announced the approval of a second shipment of humanitarian aid for Gaza following a request from the US and guidance from other political officials. The first shipment, comprising 20 trucks, entered the region on Saturday, marking the first aid delivery since Israel's complete blockade began two weeks ago. The Sunday batch specifically included water, food, and medical supplies, with no fuel, according to Israeli authorities.
  • The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees issued a warning on Sunday that Gaza will exhaust its fuel supply within three days. Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, emphasized the dire consequences of such a fuel shortage, including the inability to provide water, maintain operational hospitals and bakeries, and deliver essential aid to civilians in desperate need.
  • India dispatched approximately 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief supplies to Palestinians on Sunday. A plane from the Indian Air Force, carrying these provisions, departed from New Delhi destined for Egypt's El-Arish airport. The aid package comprises vital life-saving medications, surgical equipment, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, water purification tablets, and other essential items, as confirmed by Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson.
  • Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes early Sunday targeted the international airports of the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, resulting in one person's death and damage to the runways. This attack is the second on Damascus International airport this month and the third on Aleppo’s airport. It occurred as tensions increased in the Middle East due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • The Israeli Defense Forces reported that a military aircraft conducted an airstrike on Sunday on the Al-Ansar mosque located in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which is currently under Israeli occupation. The IDF, using X (formerly Twitter), stated that the airstrike was targeted at an "underground terror route" used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants that was concealed beneath the mosque. Tragically, one Palestinian lost their life as a result of the shelling, as confirmed by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Israel Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Military conducts airstrikes near Gaza hospitals

    The Israeli military reportedly carried out airstrikes in proximity to the Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals in Gaza City, as reported by the Palestinian Authority's Wafa news site. Details regarding casualties and the specific targets of these strikes are not immediately available, Times of Israel reported.

    These attacks occurred subsequent to the Israel Defense Forces' announcement of multiple airstrikes on locations associated with Hamas within the Gaza Strip.

  • Oct 23, 2023 07:08 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli military strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon

    Israeli military forces carried out airstrikes in Lebanon early on Monday, targeting two Hezbollah cells. These cells had intentions of launching anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel. The military confirmed this action as conflict escalated along the shared border of the two nations, Reuters reported.

    Hezbollah acknowledged the loss of one of its fighters, although it didn't offer specific information. Lebanon's state-run news agency, NNA, reported an Israeli airstrike on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun, located in southern Lebanon, but similarly provided no detailed information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel benjamin netanyahu palestine palestinians gaza hamas + 4 more

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

HT Image
ByHT Analytics

US President Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, with both leaders affirming the need to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza.

HT Image
world news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 07:35 AM IST
ByHT Analytics

Uber to offer hot air balloon rides in Turkey in tourism push

App users can pay €150 ($159) to reserve one of 20 places on a 1.5-hour sunrise flight 3,000 feet (914.4 meters) above the Unesco-registered volcanic landscape

The balloon service is part of Uber’s vision to grow into “the operating system for everyday life”. (Reuters/File)
world news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 07:27 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Israel strikes two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon: Military

Israel later said it struck more Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli soldiers gather near Merkava tanks as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon. (AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 07:18 AM IST
Reuters |

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden, Natanyahu agree to continue aid supply into Gaza

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the country's troops stationed near the Lebanon border.

Live live Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 07:42 AM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Video shows IDF solider unpacking child's bag ‘booby-trapped’ by Hamas: Watch

The IDF said that the bag was one of many such traps left by the terrorist organisation, some of them even rigged onto bodies of those that were killed

The Israeli Defence Forces has said the Hamas planted booby traps in Israel, including a bomb disguised in a child’s pink backpack, in an attempt to murder an innocent victim (@IDF/X)
world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 06:58 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

‘She was not my attorney,’ Donald Trump denies any connection to Sidney Powell

Trump says Powell was never his attorney and he did not authorize her to represent him. Powell admitted to interfering with election in Georgia.

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, U.S., REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)
us news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 06:13 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Mexico aims to cut flight costs by up to 12% post modifications in fee structure

Mexico is looking to reduce the costs of airplane tickets by as much as 12% following the modification of a fee structure for airport operators.

Passenger planes take off from Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, (AP)
world news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 05:12 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

‘…the only safe place for Jews in 20+ years’: Canadian professor predicts

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Canadian professor and popular YouTuber Dr. Gad Saad has made a prediction about the safety of Jews.

Canadian professor Gad Saad (X(formerly Twitter)/@GadSaad)
us news
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 02:37 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Iraq sentences Saddam Hussein's daughter for promoting father's political party

The party was dissolved and banned after Hussein was toppled during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

Raghad Saddam Hussein
world news
Published on Oct 23, 2023 12:24 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Pope Francis, Joe Biden discuss Israel-Hamas war: Vatican

Israel-Hamas War: The conversation lasted 20 minutes and "focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace," Vatican said.

Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis holds prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Oct 22, 2023 10:56 PM IST
Reuters |

'Israel must operate by laws of war': Joe Biden tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden said, “Israel has the right to defend itself.”

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 22, 2023 10:20 PM IST
ANI |

Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Israel-Hamas War: Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries, its army said.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes at the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Oct 22, 2023 10:14 PM IST
Reuters |

US orders non-emergency staff to leave Baghdad embassy, issues travel advisory

US updated its travel advisory to a level four, the highest possible, warning US citizens not to travel to Iraq.

Security forces stand near the entrance of the Green Zone, home to the US embassy and other missions, in Baghdad, Iraq.(Reuters)
world news
Updated on Oct 22, 2023 09:51 PM IST
Reuters |

CJI Chandrachud recieves Harvard Law School's 'Award for Global Leadership'

The Chief Justice was announced as the recipient of the award on January 11, this year, in an online ceremony.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud being felicitated with the Award for Global Leadership, at Harvard Law School.(PTI)
world news
Published on Oct 22, 2023 09:37 PM IST
ANI |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out