US troops in Syria targetted by drones, officials say: Report
Reuters |
Oct 23, 2023 09:18 PM IST
U.S. troops in Syria were targeted by drones but there were no injuries, two U.S. officials said on Monday, the latest in a series of attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Al-Tanf base, near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.
