US troops in Syria targetted by drones, officials say: Report

Oct 23, 2023 09:18 PM IST

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Al-Tanf base, near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

U.S. troops in Syria were targeted by drones but there were no injuries, two U.S. officials said on Monday, the latest in a series of attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at Al-Tanf base.(Representational)

