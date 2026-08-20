Boulder Canyon Peoples' Crossing Fire: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near 101 Pearl Street

In a post on X, Boulder Fire-Rescue said, "The fire is out. There is an All Clear from the Evacuation Warning and folks can go back to their routine. Crews remain in the area moping up and making sure all hot spots are eliminated."

Update : The Peoples' Crossing Fire in Boulder, Colorado, has been extinguished, and an all-clear has been issued for the evacuation warning, authorities said.

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Boulder County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement on Facebook, saying, "At approximately 9:19 a.m. today, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Pearl Street in Boulder. Boulder Fire Rescue is the primary agency handling incident command. Multiple agencies responded to assist with securing and extinguishing the fire, including Mountain View Fire Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management, Boulder Police Department, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers, and other area partners."

"An evacuation warning was initially issued for the area. An all clear has since been issued as crews quickly brought the situation under control. Canyon Boulevard is currently closed from Sixth Street west. Please stay out of the area while first responders complete mop up operations. For additional information and updates, please follow Boulder Fire Rescue on social media."