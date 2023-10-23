News / World News / Palestinian PM's takedown of West: Giving Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza

Palestinian PM's takedown of West: Giving Israel 'licence to kill' in Gaza

ByMallika Soni
Oct 23, 2023 07:49 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Rishi Sunak, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders have visited Israel.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Western nations of giving Israel a "licence to kill" in its war against Hamas. This comes as Israel has been bombing Gaza since Hamas crossed its border with the Palestinian territory on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, as per Israeli officials. Gaza health ministry said that more than 5,000 people, also mainly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip.(AP)
"What we hear from the mouth of the occupation (Israeli) leaders on preparations for a land invasion means more crimes, atrocities and forced displacement," Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

"We condemn the statements that constitute a licence to kill and give Israel political cover to commit massacres and spread destruction in Gaza," he added.

US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Rishi Sunak, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders have visited Israel in recent days reaffirming its "right to defend" itself. They have also calling on the Israeli government to stay within international humanitarian law.

Attacks on Gaza by Israel

Gaza's interior ministry said that at least 18 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah city wounding scores of Palestinians. An airstrike hit a residential building about 200 metres from the UN headquarters in Rafah on Monday, killing and wounding several people, according to Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that it had "thwarted" an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

"Two UAVs were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said, adding" Both UAVs were thwarted" without stating whether they were shot down.

 

 

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

