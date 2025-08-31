Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Israel identifies body of hostage Idan Shtivi retrieved from Gaza

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 02:01 am IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's office had announced on Friday the retrieval of Ilan Weiss's body along with the remains of another hostage.

Israel identified the body of hostage Idan Shtivi, recovered from the Gaza Strip in a military operation this week that retrieved the remains of two hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday.

This photo shows a poster bearing a portrait of Idan Shtivi, one of the Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, set up in a square in Tel Aviv on January 21, 2025. (File Photo/AFP)
This photo shows a poster bearing a portrait of Idan Shtivi, one of the Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, set up in a square in Tel Aviv on January 21, 2025. (File Photo/AFP)

Netanyahu's office had announced on Friday the retrieval of Ilan Weiss's body along with the remains of another hostage, whose identity is now known to be that of Shtivi but had not been disclosed at the time.

With Weiss and Shtivi's bodies recovered, Israel says 48 hostages remain in Gaza, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive.

"Idan Shtivi was abducted from the Tel Gama area and brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists after acting to rescue and evacuate others from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. He was 28 years old at the time of his death," the Israeli military said on Saturday in a statement.

Around 1,200 people were killed and about 251 taken hostage when the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israeli southern communities in October 2023, Israel's tallies show.

Gaza's health ministry says Israel's subsequent military assault has killed over 63,000 Palestinians.

The war has displaced nearly the enclave's entire population, devastated infrastructure, and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

