Israel kills Hezbollah commander Wissam Hassan Tawi in Lebanon: What we know

Israel killed a top commander of Hezbollah group Wissam Hassan Tawil in a strike on south Lebanon as fears rise that the war in Gaza could spread in Middle east. The Israeli attack comes amid escalating exchange of strikes along the Lebanon border as the fighting in Gaza exacts a mounting toll on the enclave's civilians. Wissam Hassan Tawil is seen.

Earlier, a Hezbollah rocket barrage hit a sensitive air traffic base in northern Israel marking one of the biggest attacks in three months. The strikes-counterstrikes have escalated since a senior Hamas leader was killed in Beirut last week. Hezbollah called the attack an “initial response” to the killing of Hamas' deputy political leader Saleh Arouri.

What we know about the Israeli strike so far?

The strike on an SUV killed Wissam Hassan Tawil who was a commander in a secretive Hezbollah force that operates along the border, Hezbollah said. He was the most senior militant in the armed group who has been killed since Hamas' October 7 attack into southern Israel triggered war in Gaza and fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

What is happening in Gaza?

Israel said that it has largely wrapped up major operations in northern Gaza as it focusses on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis. Officials said that the fighting will continue for many more months as Tel Aviv seeks to dismantle Hamas and bring back hostages taken during the group's October 7 attack. Israel's bombardment in Gaza has killed over 23,000 Palestinians, devastating the enclave and displaced nearly 85 per cent of its population of 2.3 million.

US attempting to avoid wider war?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leaders of Jordan and Qatar who reiterated the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to minimize harm to civilians while top diplomat's focus appeared to be preventing the war from spreading.