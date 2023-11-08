Israel kills top Hamas weapon maker; G-7 calls for 'humanitarian pause': Top updates

Hamas has fired over 9500 rockets towards Israel since October 7 when it stormed the country's cities and murdered 1400 people, including women and children, Israel's foreign ministry's data has revealed. The attack had injured 7198 people out of which 342 are still in hospitals. The terror group is still holding 239 hostages, including 25 Thai nationals, 21 Argentinians, 18 Germans, 10 Americans, seven French, seven Russians, four Hungarians, three Poles, three Portuguese, two Brits, two Filipinos, two Romanians and two Tanzanians. Destroyed houses in northern Gaza Strip, are seen from Sderot, in southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.(Reuters)

The Israel Airports Authority has said that 3,30,000 people have returned to Israel from abroad to join Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas. IDF has targeted 14,000 Hamas hideouts, said the military's spokesperson.

Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen said the country will destroy Hamas.

"We will never forget and never forgive. We will destroy Hamas, a terrorist organisation worse than ISIS, and we will do everything in our power for the return of the hostages. I call on the international community to stand by our side in the fight against evil," he said.

Meanwhile, the G7 countries have condemned Hamas and supported Israel's right to self-defence. However, they also called for “humanitarian pauses” to expedite humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy emphasised that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages, reported AP.

Meanwhile, Israel said it has killed a top Hamas weapons maker. The military also said they had advanced to the heart of Gaza.

Israel said two strikes killed Mahsein Abu Zina.

According to Palestine's health department, Israeli bombardment has killed over 10,000 Palestinians since October 7.

IDF's combat engineers were demolishing Hamas's tunnel net under the Gaza strip

Israel has refused to cease fire until its hostages are released. Hamas, meanwhile, says it won't stop fighting Israel until Gaza is under attack.

